DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share 23.06.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions ratified with large majority

- Shareholders approve EUR 0.88 dividend

- Distribution ratio: approximately 55% of consolidated net profit

- 2021 marked by extraordinary growth

- 2021 outlook confirmed

Grünwald, 23 June 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, today successfully held its 2021 Annual General Meeting. 83.94% of the share capital was in attendance at the virtual Annual General Meeting. The majority of shareholders approved the management's proposals under every agenda item.

The Annual General Meeting ratified the actions of the Board of Management and of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2020 with a 97.94% and 87.24% respectively majority of votes cast. At the recommendation of the Board of Management, the Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share. The total distribution will therefore amount to EUR 47.4 million, representing a 55% distribution ratio.

In further votes, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Management and Supervisory Board remuneration systems, also with a significant majority of votes cast. Warth & Klein Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, was once again elected to serve as auditors. The detailed results of the voting for each agenda item are available in the Annual General Meeting section of the Company website https://ir.dermapharm.de.

In their retrospective on financial year 2020, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board reiterated not only the special challenges but also the opportunities which arose from the COVID-19 pandemic. With this in mind, they expressed their gratitude to all employees that 2020 could nonetheless end on such a highly successful note. The Board of Management concluded by providing an outlook for the remainder of 2021.