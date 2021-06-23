checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG decides to prematurely waive the drawdown as well as terminate the KfW loan

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 14:37  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Financing
EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG decides to prematurely waive the drawdown as well as terminate the KfW loan

23-Jun-2021 / 14:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG decides to prematurely waive the drawdown as well as terminate the KfW loan

 

Arbon, June 23, 2021. The Management of EDAG Engineering GmbH, a subsidiary of EDAG Engineering Group AG (EDAG), has decided today, to prematurely terminate the KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros, which has been contractually agreed in November 2020. With the premature termination of the loan, the prohibition on dividend payments also ceases to apply.

The overall market recovery and the positive effects of the performance improvement measures implemented in the previous year mean that the complementary funding of the KfW loan is no longer necessary. The company has thus overcome the economic effects of the Corona pandemic faster and better than assumed in November.


Contact:
 

Sebastian Lehmann
Head of Investor Relations 


EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2 

9320 Arbon 
Switzerland 
Tel.: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 11
Fax: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 10  
ir@edag-group.ag 
ir.edag.com  

 

Contact in Germany:  


EDAG Engineering GmbH
Kreuzberger Ring 40  
65205 Wiesbaden 
Tel.:     +49-611-7375-168 
Mobile: +49-175-8020226 
Email: Sebastian.Lehmann@edag.com 
legal@edag.de
www.edag.com 

23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 54433-0
E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag
Internet: www.edag.com
ISIN: CH0303692047
WKN: A143NB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1211234

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1211234  23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211234&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEDAG Engineering Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG decides to prematurely waive the drawdown as well as terminate the KfW loan DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Financing EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG decides to prematurely waive the drawdown as well as terminate the KfW loan 23-Jun-2021 / 14:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Epona in Zukunft mit Unterstützung der Vaudoise-Gruppe
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-News: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG beschließt vorzeitigen Verzicht auf die Inanspruchnahme sowie Kündigung des KfW-Unternehmerkredits (deutsch)
14:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG beschließt vorzeitigen Verzicht auf die Inanspruchnahme sowie Kündigung des KfW-Unternehmerkredits