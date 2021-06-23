checkAd

Esports Entertainment Group Named Official Esports Tournament Provider of the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers announced today a marketing partnership with Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (EEG), naming the esports company their Official esports tournament provider, beginning on July 1. As part of this relationship, EEG will operate three Rangers-themed esports tournaments utilizing its Esports Gaming League brand and platform. EEG will work with the Rangers organization to create custom videos that promote these tournaments across all Rangers digital platforms. Each tournament will include incredible prizes such as Rangers merchandise and memorabilia.

“Over the last few years, we’ve hosted dozens of amateur esports tournaments with our esports organization CLG, which have been incredibly well received and we can’t wait to expand on this with the Rangers,” said Dan Fleeter, Vice President, Business Operations, MSG Sports Corp. “We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship with EEG and believe this is a wonderful opportunity to engage with an audience interested in hockey and gaming.”

Esports Gaming League enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

"We are thrilled to welcome another leading professional sports team to our tournament platform,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “We look forward to working with the Rangers as they extend their brand into the rapidly growing world of esports.”

"We are quickly becoming the industry standard tournament platform for professional sports, as teams recognize the strength of our platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. “We look forward to helping the Rangers achieve their goals in this exciting new arena.”

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and iGaming company. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information, visit: www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com

