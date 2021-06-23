Genprex Announces Initiation of its Phase 1/2 Acclaim-1 Clinical Trial for REQORSA Immunogene Therapy in Combination with Tagrisso to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Following FDA Review

In addition, the Company has engaged its first clinical site for Acclaim-1, and Genprex is continuing to work with a number of other important cancer research centers and academic institutions to select optimal study sites.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and confirmed all comments have been addressed regarding the Company’s clinical trial protocol for the Acclaim-1 clinical trial, an open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the Company’s lead drug candidate, REQORSA Immunogene Therapy, in combination with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso in patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso. In January 2020, Genprex received FDA Fast Track Designation for the Acclaim-1 patient population.

“This feedback from the FDA on our Acclaim-1 clinical trial and the engagement of our first clinical site are key milestones for Genprex,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “We are now looking forward to opening patient enrollment in this important study of this cutting-edge investigational gene therapy to evaluate the role it can play in the fight against lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.”

The Company expects the Phase 1 portion of the Acclaim-1 trial to enroll up to 18 patients at three clinical sites and for the Phase 2 portion to enroll approximately 74 patients (a 1:1 ratio of REQORSA and Tagrisso combination therapy versus Tagrisso monotherapy) at up to 15 clinical sites. The first part of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial will be a dose escalation study. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion of the trial is progression-free survival, which is defined as time from randomization after first progression on Tagrisso, to first event (second progression) or death. An interim analysis will be performed at 51 events.

Genprex recently announced the Centralized Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for the Acclaim-1 clinical trial in NSCLC. Additional information about the Acclaim-1 clinical trial can be found by visiting ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex’s oncology program utilizes its unique, proprietary, non-viral ONCOPREX Nanoparticle Delivery System, which the Company believes is the first systemic gene therapy delivery platform for cancer. ONCOPREX encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid nanoparticles. The resultant product is then administered intravenously, where it is then taken up by tumor cells that express proteins that are deficient. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with Tagrisso.