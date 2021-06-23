Itron Supports Energy Savings in Colorado with Grid-interactive Water Heater Program

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today the successful deployment of a grid-interactive water heater program for Fort Collins Utilities (Utilities), which provides electricity, water, wastewater and stormwater services to more than 75,000 customers in the City of Fort Collins, Colorado. The program, which is managed by Itron, enables new distributed energy resource technologies to connect electric resistive and heat-pump water heaters to operate during periods when excess renewable energy is available or to pre-heat water tanks, supporting Utilities’ energy savings goals. Electric hot water heaters are the second highest electricity-consuming appliance for most residential customers, after air conditioners. The ability to pre-heat water prior to peak electric-use periods can reduce a significant amount of enrolled residential customers’ electric costs during peak times – up to 15 to 20% – by shifting it to non-peak times.

Itron is providing full, turnkey support for Utilities’ grid-interactive water heater program, including hosting its distributed energy resource management (DERM) solution – IntelliSOURCE Enterprise cloud-based software – along with marketing, call center, data analytics support and field services. This solution contributes to the full portfolio of Itron’s DERM solutions already in place at Utilities, including connected load control switches, smart thermostats and in-home displays.