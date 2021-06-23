checkAd

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

PHOENIX, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten, secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 14,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”). The Shares have been offered by the Company’s principal shareholder, Sapphire Holding S.à r.l., an entity controlled by TDR Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $27.95 per share. The Selling Stockholder granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares. The Company has not offered any shares in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on June 25, 2021.

Morgan Stanley has acted as sole underwriter for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became automatically effective on March 1, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the Offering were filed with the SEC on June 23, 2021 and are available on the SEC’s website. Copies of these documents may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department.

In addition, the Company has entered into a share repurchase agreement with the Selling Stockholder pursuant to which it will repurchase 3,900,000 shares of Common Stock directly from the Selling Stockholder (the “Share Repurchase”). The price per share to be paid by the Company will be equal to the price per Share paid by the underwriters for the Shares in the Offering. The Company expects to fund the Share Repurchase from borrowings under its ABL Credit Facility. The Share Repurchase is expected to be consummated concurrently with the closing of the Offering. Although the Share Repurchase is conditioned upon the closing of the Offering, the closing of the Offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the Share Repurchase.

