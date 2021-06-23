checkAd

Victory Square Technologies Applauds Senate Approval of Bill C-218 That Legalizes Single-Event Sport Wagering in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that Bill C-218, a bill that legalizes single-game sports wagering has passed the Canadian Senate and now proceeds for Royal Assent to become law in Canada. 

Known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, Bill C-218 repeals a section of Canada’s criminal code, which makes wagering on a single sporting event outcome illegal in Canada.

Victory Square is pleased to have two portfolio companies that will benefit from this announcement: GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE:GET) and FansUnite Entertainment (CSE:FANS).

Once the Bill C-218 receives Royal Assent, the Company anticipates many opportunities to license and or joint venture across the 10 provinces and 3 territories in Canada and also in the legalized global markets. According to the Canadian Gaming Association, over $14 billion is wagered offshore by Canadians and through illegal bookmaking operations in Canada.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE:FANS)

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE:GET)

Founded in 2018, GameOn Entertainment Technologies empowers sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform. Whether it’s supporting TV networks, OTT platforms, sportsbooks or leagues, GameOn helps partners turn their content—everything from sports to reality TV—into interactive and social experiences via mobile and TV apps.

GameOn recently announced advisors with deep sports betting experience: J Moses, a respected game industry veteran who also served as an advisor for the sports wagering platform Bet.Works (recently acquired by Ballys), Mike Vorhaus, seed investor at DraftKings and Skillz , Sean Hurley, previously served as Head of Sportsbook at DraftKings and Sabrina Carrozza, a communications consultant who represents some of the biggest brands in sports, media and technology.

