Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

HELENA, Mt., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company” or “Eagle”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $6,000,000 of shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $24.00 and not greater than $26.25, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2021.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, approximately 847,776 shares of common stock were properly tendered and not withdrawn at a price at or below $26.25 per share, including shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, and based on the preliminary count by the depositary, the Company expects to acquire approximately 250,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $24.00 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $6,000,000, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Tender Offer. These shares represent approximately 3.7 percent of the shares outstanding.

The number of shares to be purchased and the price per share are preliminary. They are based on the shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery being validly tendered. Such shares are subject to verification by the depositary, and therefore these preliminary results are subject to change. The actual number of shares purchased and the final purchase price will be announced promptly following completion of the verification process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase, and return of all other shares tendered, if applicable, will occur promptly after completion of the final purchase price computations.

The Company may, in the future, decide to purchase additional shares in the open market subject to market conditions and private transactions, tender offers or otherwise subject to applicable law. Any such purchases may be on the same terms as, or on terms that are more or less favorable to stockholders than, the terms of the Tender Offer. Whether the Company makes additional repurchases in the future will depend on many factors, including but not limited to its business and financial performance, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of the shares, and other factors the Company considers relevant.

