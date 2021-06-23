checkAd

Vemanti Group Announces The Establishment of New Subsidiary For Its Planned Blockchain Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” “Vemanti Group” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:VMNT), a multi-asset technology-driven company, today announced the establishment of a new wholly-owned subsidiary under the name of Vemanti Digital, Ltd. ("VDL"). VDL will be part of the Company's business plans and intends to act as a financial technology platform that empowers consumers and businesses to utilize the power of public blockchains for cross-border payments, commerce, and financial transactions, including but not limited to applications such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending/borrowing, staking/swapping, asset tokenization, digital currency minting/mining, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group, commented, “We recognize that blockchain and digital currency have the potential to enhance efficiency, lower costs, and foster broader financial inclusion. We are gradually implementing our strategy to get more entrenched in the monetization of blockchain applications and to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance. With a focus of solving real-world problems for the underbanked of the world, we believe the establishment of a new subsidiary will serve as a strategic business unit on which we can expect tremendous future revenue growth. As an SEC reporting company, it also reflects our commitment to promote the benefits of innovation through transparency, trust, and regulatory compliance."

For more news and updates, shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to follow @Vemanti on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Vemanti).

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VMNT) is a technology-driven company that seeks to become active in high-growth and emerging markets. The Company’s mission is to advance financial inclusion for the unbanked underbanked consumers and businesses of the world. It is focused on building a financial ecosystem based on innovative fintech and blockchain applications. To learn more about VMNT, visit www.vemanti.com.

About Vemanti Digital, Ltd.

Vemanti Digital, Ltd. (VDL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vemanti Group with a focus on blockchain-based products and decentralized financial services. VDL is based in Tortola, BVI.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Form 10 filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Vemanti Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
(800) 768-1288
ir@vemanti.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vemanti Group Announces The Establishment of New Subsidiary For Its Planned Blockchain Business IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” “Vemanti Group” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:VMNT), a multi-asset technology-driven company, today announced the establishment of a new wholly-owned subsidiary under the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus