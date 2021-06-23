checkAd

AMMO, Inc. Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Contract for the Development and Manufacture of Ballistically Matched Multi-Purpose Rounds

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), formerly the CTTSO, formed and operating under the U.S. Department of Defense, to design and manufacture multiple Ballistically Matched Multi-Purpose Rounds (BM-MPR) in support of U.S. military operations. 

The BM-MPR ammunition is being developed to provide snipers with the ability to switch from standard issue match-grade ammunition to BM-MPR, without re-zeroing (or readjusting the scope on) their weapon. BM-MPRs, by design, deliver superior performance in the field against a wider variety of targets. This new, higher performing BM-MPR will be ballistically matched to current sniper match-grade ammunition, providing snipers with this seamless capability and therefore increasing lethality.

“The tactical operators being served by IWTSD and our Company on this program are the best warfighters in the world. As such, they have unique and swiftly evolving needs and this program falls squarely into that category, addressing a challenging requirement called out by DoD,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. Mr. Wagenhals continued, noting that “our current team took over our efforts to support the US military in May 2019 - and this team’s focused and professional efforts are paying dividends for the Company and the world-class warfighters we are driven to support. They have made certain we remain creative and reactive, able to move swiftly in R&D to address unique military needs, incorporating our portfolio of products wherever applicable.”

About IWTSD

The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD(SO/LIC)) established the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) in 1999 to consolidate its research and development programs. The research and development effort that supports the interagency Technical Support Working Group (TSWG) was the first program to transition to CTTSO. The TSWG is divided into 10 subgroups.

Section 922 of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act directed ASD(SO/LIC) report directly to the Secretary of Defense. On November 18, 2020, the Acting Secretary of Defense authorized the ASD (SO/LIC) to transform the CTTSO to the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD).

