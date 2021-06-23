Betsy Schaefer joins FuelCell Energy as Chief Marketing Officer

Betsy is an innovative and technology-focused marketing professional with extensive experience in crafting brand strategies, managing high performance teams and driving marketing initiatives. Her experience as a leader in product, performance content marketing, with expertise in developing and executing programs that build brand recognition and drive client engagement, will serve FuelCell Energy well.

DANBURY, Conn., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy— today announced that Betsy Schaefer joined its team as the new Chief Marketing Officer. Betsy brings a wealth of experience to FuelCell Energy having built a decorated career at IBM in corporate communications, marketing and brand management where she most recently led marketing for the Watson AI division.

“As FuelCell Energy continues to communicate its platform’s value to the energy transition and the decarbonization pathways it delivers to customers, Betsy is an important addition to our team,” said Jason Few, President and CEO.

“Betsy brings global technology marketing and communication expertise to FuelCell Energy and will ensure we communicate our value proposition more effectively to customers and assist us in our global thrust to educate policy makers on the value of fuel cell technology and the uniqueness of the FuelCell Energy platform more specifically,” he continued.

"I am honored and excited to be joining FuelCell Energy as we help lead the decarbonization of the energy industry,” said Betsy Schaefer.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Treatment, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact :

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

ir@fce.com

203.205.2491

Source: FuelCell Energy

