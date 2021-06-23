checkAd

SCYNEXIS to Present Commercial Launch Update for BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets)

  • BREXAFEMME, a one-day, novel, oral treatment for vaginal yeast infection, is the first FDA-approved indication of the ibrexafungerp antifungal development pipeline and the first approved drug from a novel antifungal class in over 20 years

  • Commercial launch update call is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29th @ 12pm ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections, today announced that it will present a commercial launch update for its recently FDA-approved drug, BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets). BREXAFEMME is a triterpenoid antifungal indicated for the treatment of adult and postmenarchal pediatric females with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), or vaginal yeast infections. It is contraindicated during pregnancy and in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to ibrexafungerp.

The webcast on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 12pm Eastern Time will feature presentations by the SCYNEXIS management team who will discuss the second half 2021 commercial plan for BREXAFEMME, the first approved drug from a novel antifungal class in over 20 years. Also featured will be Key Opinion Leader, Michael L. Krychman, M.D.C.M., Southern California Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine, a renowned physician specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology, who will discuss how BREXAFEMME fits into the yeast infection treatment landscape.

You are required to register in advance for the webcast.   Presenters include:

Michael L. Krychman, M.D.C.M., Southern California Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine
﻿Dr. Krychman is the Executive Director of the Southern California Center for Sexual Health and Survivorship Medicine located in Newport Beach California. He is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is the former Co Director of The Sexual Medicine and Rehabilitation Program at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer. He also is a clinical sexologist and has completed his Masters in Public Health and Human Sexuality. Dr Krychman has a degree in Erotology, Sexual Education and Forensic Sexology. Dr Krychman is also an AASECT certified sexual counselor. He is an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of California Irvine, Division of Gynecological Oncology and the Medical Director of Ann’s Clinic, a high-risk program for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Survivors.

