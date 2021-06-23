checkAd

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American UEC) Leads Out in ISR Uranium Mining

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireUranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Time to Capitalize on the Net Zero Emission Initiative,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/jtRjZ.

Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) issued a comprehensive and actionable plan to cap the global temperature rise to 1.5°C by mid-century without upending energy stability, accessibility or pricing. IEA covers it all and lays out how renewable energies in combination with nuclear power will become the dominant energy sources across the planet even amid a growing global population.

The transition is inevitable for the planet’s survival, and there are ways to capitalize on this titanic transformation in the energy sector. In the United States, Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) is a leading player in low-cost and environmentally friendly in-situ recovery (ISR) mining of uranium, the essential element that fuels nuclear energy. 

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. As a leading pure-play American uranium company, UEC is advancing the next generation of low-cost and environmentally friendly in-situ recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects. In South Texas, the company’s hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by UEC’s fully licensed Hobson Processing Facility, which is central to its Palangana, Burke Hollow, Goliad and other ISR pipeline projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the company’s diversified holdings provide exposure to a unique portfolio of uranium related assets, including: 1) major equity stake in the only royalty company in the sector, Uranium Royalty Corp; 2) physical uranium warehoused in the U.S.; and 3) a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Paraguay. In Paraguay, the company owns one of the largest and highest-grade ferro-titanium deposits in the world. The company’s operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

For more information about the company, visit www.UraniumEnergy.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/UEC.

