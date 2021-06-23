checkAd

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) Learns from First Movers in Cannabis Space

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireRed White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “A Lesson in Cannabis: Second Mover Can Be Better Position,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/VJcx0.

Even though medical marijuana had been legal in some U.S. states for more than a decade, the substance didn’t gain much recognition until Colorado set the market on its head in 2012 by making adult-use marijuana legal. Since then, other states have followed suit, while in 2018, Canada went all-in to become the first developed nation with weed legalized at the federal level.

Not surprisingly, North American companies and investors were tripping over themselves trying to capitalize on the massive burgeoning market. In all market segments, plenty of lessons were learned as everyone from companies to investors to lawmakers worked to organize a brand new market — lessons that the new generation of multistate operators such as Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) have leveraged to more efficiently execute their business models.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is positioning itself to be one of the top-three, multistate cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona and California, with respect to cannabis, as well as the United States and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

For more information about the company, please visit www.RedWhiteBloom.com.  

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RWBYF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/RWBYF.

