Clubhouse Media Signs Exclusive Management and Agency Agreement for “TheTinderBlog” to Kick Off Aggregator Account Roll-Up Strategy

The Wildly Popular Instagram Meme Account Stands to Add Nearly One Billion Monthly Impressions

Los Angeles, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire--Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that it has completed the first step in its roll-up strategy in the social media aggregator account space with the signing of an exclusive management and agency agreement to manage, invest in, and help grow “TheTinderBlog” (Instagram.com/thetinderblog), a large and highly successful Instagram meme account.

Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media, commented, “This is the first step in a multi-step plan we are pursuing as part of our overall strategy. We are planning to sign similar agreements with other super-high-value aggregator and meme accounts to build a portfolio, creating powerful synergies with our other major strategies. This is a tremendous first step. Joseph Yomtoubian, who launched TheTinderBlog in 2015, is a fountain of insight – truly one of the superstars of innovation in this space – and we are lucky to have him involved. As part of our continued strategy, we will search for similar agreements in multiple verticals including, but not limited to, "foodie" accounts, travel accounts, news accounts, and hobby accounts. We believe that this strategy will have an accretive effect, giving us further digital reach and helping us build a true media conglomerate in the social media space."

TheTinderBlog boasts over 4.2 million followers acquired over its six-year existence, as well as a seven-figure annual net income built on nearly one billion web impressions per month. TheTinderBlog has also attracted major advertisers, including McDonald’s, Amazon Prime, Dunkin Donuts, Samsung, among others.

Clubhouse Media plans to add additional top-tier aggregator accounts in the months ahead. Management believes these accounts represent an opportunity for long-tail appeal with robust engagement and significant long-term business potential.

“We believe Warner Music Group’s move to acquire IMGN Media in 2020 for $85 million represents the only real benchmark for this strategy,” added Young. “That deal centered around the Daquan account, which had approximately 6.7 million followers and about 3 billion impressions per month at the time of the acquisition. TheTinderBlog is a comparable asset. We will continue to build a portfolio of similar assets to drive recurring revenues and important synergies within our larger vision.”