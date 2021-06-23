PSYC Interviews CA Senator Scott Wiener to Discuss Efforts to Legalize Psychedelics

The measure, which was introduced by Senator Wiener earlier this year, cleared its first major hurdle this month when it was passed in a 21-16 vote by the state Senate resulting in it moving on to the state Assembly for review.

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) ("Global" "PSYC" or the "Company") a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, David Flores, recently sat down with CA Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) as part of an exclusive Psychedelic Spotlight interview to discuss Senate Bill 519 which aims to decriminalize the possession and sharing of certain hallucinogenic/psychedelic substances within the state.

And while the Company recognizes the challenge the measure still faces with attempting to successfully move through the California Assembly, and that there is no guarantee of it doing so, it believes the early success the measure has achieved thus far with clearing the state Senate is another encouraging sign of the positive momentum that continues to build behind psychedelics throughout society.

“When the decision was made to reposition PSYC into to this emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, we understood the long road and challenges the industry still had in front of it in terms of its ability to evolve into a full-fledged industry that would be received with open arms by society,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “However, much like we watched unfold in the cannabis space over the last several years, progress is often times observed through the achievement of what on the surface may appear to be small milestones, but in actuality are a part of a series of milestones that can potentially lead to very big changes.”

“In my opinion, SB 519 has the potential to serve as an important catalyst for the psychedelic movement across the country,” Flores continued. “I commend the dedication Senator Wiener has committed towards helping guide this measure through the state Senate and look forward to staying in contact with him and his team to monitor its progress over the coming months.”

“We have a mental health crisis in this country and California is not immune,” Said Senator Wiener about SB 519 in his exclusive interview with Psychedelic Spotlight. “We know that psychedelics can have significant benefits with people struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. It’s not a global solution. We need the FDA to act and we need a lot of other things to happen, but this is one step we can take.”