checkAd

﻿ Cyient Celebrates First Anniversary of IC Design and Development Center in Duisburg, Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:55  |  23   |   |   

- Investment aims to broaden expertise and service offerings of custom turnkey ASICs and semiconductors for customers worldwide

- Increase presence in industrial, automotive, medtech markets across Central Europe

HYDERABAD, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnSem, a Cyient company, announced the first anniversary of the acquisition of an integrated circuit (IC) design center in Duisburg, Germany. By delivering innovation on chip, AnSem has always supported its global customers across industrial, automotive, medical, and semiconductor industries by revolutionizing their respective markets. The addition of another facility further strengthens AnSem's capability in the digital design flow for large System on Chip (SoCs) and production test development.

These acquisitions are a reflection of Cyient's ambition to grow exponentially in the Semiconductor industry. Cyient's design and delivery centers are recruiting in the US, Germany, Belgium, and India to strengthen their teams in order to meet the needs of their customers.

At present, the Duisburg center has over 25 highly skilled ASIC and semiconductor design engineers, with an average experience of 20 years. Further, it houses all disciplines to execute standalone ASIC projects successfully, remain a trusted turnkey design and development partner for its customers, and provide semiconductor design services, including physical design custom layout, test, and verification and validation through proven in-house capabilities as well as robust ecosystem partnerships.

Commenting on the occasion, Andrew Smith, Head of the Semiconductor Business, Cyient, and General Manager of Ansem, said, "Our best guarantee for excellence in customer service, project execution, and a faster time-to-market is by being closer to our customers. This design center with highly experienced design engineers is embedded within the network of Cyient semiconductor design centers and perfectly located to serve key customers in the region."

With three different locations in Europe—Leuven (Belgium), Enschede (The Netherlands), and Duisburg (Germany)—and three locations in India (Hyderabad, Pune, and Bangalore), Cyient can now seamlessly deliver turnkey ASIC solutions, digital verification, and back-end/custom analog services worldwide. 

"We are pleased to expand our footprint in Duisburg. This additional design center reaffirms Cyient's ambition to remain the leading custom turnkey ASIC supplier. With our strong momentum and growth, including in our semiconductor business, we look forward to leveraging our presence in Germany to support customers globally," said Karthik Natarajan, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Cyient.

Germany is the heart of R&D and manufacturing for global industrial and automotive markets. Duisburg's strategically located design center brings AnSem even closer to industry leaders in these segments and strongly underlines Cyient's commitment to serving these markets with custom turnkey mixed-signal ASIC solutions.

About AnSem—A Cyient Company

AnSem is Cyient's center of excellence for providing custom turnkey mixed-signal ASICs and managing the complete life cycle—from design requirements to high-volume production until end-of-life. AnSem specializes in advanced analog, digital, RF, and mixed-signal integrated circuit design and provides custom turnkey ASICs for global customers across industries, including automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, and communications.

AnSem is Europe's leading fabless custom turnkey ASIC company with global reach. Founded in 1998, it specializes in the custom development of ASICs for wired and wireless communications, sensor and MEMS, ultra-low power, and high-voltage applications.

The company is an approved ARM Design partner and TSMC Design Center Alliance partner. AnSem is IS9001- and ISO13485 (MedTech)-certified and a proven partner for visionary customers reaching global leadership in the industrial, medical, automotive, and IoT markets.

To find out more, please visit www.ansem.com or www.cyient.com.

Rudra Bose | Satyaki Maitra 

Cyient Press Office – Genesis BCW 

+91 9811626585 | +91 99580 41503

rudra.bose@genesis-bcw.com | satyaki.maitra@genesis-bcw.com

Devina Wallang | Michelle Lobo

Cyient PR Team 

+91 7829673285 | +91 9833307424

devina.wallang@cyient.com | michelle.lobo@cyient.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

﻿ Cyient Celebrates First Anniversary of IC Design and Development Center in Duisburg, Germany - Investment aims to broaden expertise and service offerings of custom turnkey ASICs and semiconductors for customers worldwide - Increase presence in industrial, automotive, medtech markets across Central Europe HYDERABAD, India, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth: Fact MR Study
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data
Students learn better with Science Bits, research proves
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus