Unibet primary sponsor to NASCAR-team Stewart-Haas Racing

For the first time in the US, Kindred Group, through its brand Unibet, will serve as a primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at Martinsville Speedway (VA). Unibet will also serve as the primary sponsor during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Indianapolis, with Kevin Harvick as the driver. Unibet will 14 th of August make their debut as NASCAR-sponsors at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, with Harvick and the No. 4. team

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet, a part of Kindred Group, collaborates with championship-winning NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick to further grow its presence in the United States, specifically in motorsports. This is Unibet's first US partnership in motorsports and within NASCAR.

As the Official Sportsbook, the exclusive partnership will connect Stewart-Haas Racing's fan base with Unibet in various meaningful activations throughout the season.

"Sponsorship is an important part of our marketing initiatives in the states, where sports betting is legal. Racing fans are extremely passionate about their sport and their driver in particular. Unibet exists for this reason, to enhance fans' passion for their sport. Our platform is straightforward, easy to understand and filled with insights that allow our players to make informed bets. Integrating Unibet into the sport that fans watch and cheer for, is the best way to tell our story. We are By Players, For Players", says Manuel Stan, Senior Vice President USA, Kindred.

"We're proud to represent and work with Unibet, now and in the future. Fans are the lifeblood of our sport and Unibet offers a new and insightful way for fans to engage with our sport in a meaningful way. We're looking forward to kicking off our partnership with Unibet this weekend at Pocono, where Pennsylvania residents can experience Unibet's offerings firsthand," concludes Brett Frood, President, Stewart-Haas Racing.

