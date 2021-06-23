checkAd

Comcast Business Helps Sabey Bring High-Speed Connectivity to Washington Area Data Centers and Offer Better IT Continuity

Comcast Washington
Comcast Business Helps Sabey Bring High-Speed Connectivity to Washington Area Data Centers and Offer Better IT Continuity

23.06.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast Business today announced it is investing in local Washington data centers in partnership with the Sabey Data Centers to bring better IT continuity and connectivity to businesses. Specifically, Comcast Business will integrate its connectivity into data centers located in Tukwila and Quincy, giving businesses a private connection to regional Sabey data centers. The collaboration will also help advance digital transformation initiatives and enable Washington state businesses to better support their employees working remotely.

Most recently, Washington state has made a name for itself in the data center sector for hosting the digital assets of California-based enterprises. Thanks to these benefits, Washington is currently experiencing rapid growth across its data center market. Recognizing the benefits of hosting data in Washington state, Sabey Data Centers has brought to market a combined 2.2 million square feet of data center space throughout the state, and is providing tenants with access to reliable, price-stabilized affordable power via sustainable generation, superior connectivity and turnkey infrastructure deployment.

As one of the largest privately-owned data center operators in the world, Sabey needs reliable, credible partners to help capitalize on the booming data center market in Washington. They have teamed up with Comcast Business for comprehensive solutions that support the broad connectivity initiatives data centers demand.

'CIOs and IT decision makers are often challenged with managing connections to multiple data centers and cloud solutions, managing application performance as well as troubleshooting latency and throughput issues from their data center connections,' said John Ford, VP and General Manager, Sabey Data Centers, Seattle. 'Comcast Business' data center connectivity helps our customers simplify their workloads by providing direct access on a network that can be tied to a business's physical location - this means great performance, reliability, and scalability, and ultimately greater network agility for businesses.'

Wertpapier


