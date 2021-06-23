checkAd

Hims & Hers Expands Hair Growth Offerings with Launch of Minoxidil 5% Foam

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021   

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced the availability of Hims Minoxidil 5% Foam and Hers Minoxidil 5% Foam. These new offerings join the existing Hims Minoxidil 5% solution and Hers Minoxidil 2% solution to provide consumers with even more topical hair regrowth options to fit their individual needs. As a longtime Minoxidil user, global superstar and Hims & Hers investor — Jennifer Lopez also joins the brand in celebrating the new product offerings and the level of personalization it brings to consumers.

“One of the most rewarding parts of working together has been to see the company’s commitment of offering a variety of high quality and affordable hair care options to a wide audience. I’ve loved working towards our shared mission of empowering people, women specifically, to take pride in their self-care routine, whatever that means to them,” said Jennifer Lopez. “The Minoxidil 5% Foam is easy to apply and allows you to have a choice about what product is best for your hair.”

Minoxidil 5% Foam is clinically-proven to regrow hair in 3 - 6 months and is FDA-approved. The Minoxidil 5% Foam is effective for all hair types, but may be a preferable option for certain hair types and routines, compared with the company’s Minoxidil drop solutions. It is clinically-proven to regrow hair and works in 3 ways to revive hair follicles and keep hair looking and feeling thicker over time: bringing oxygen and nutrients to the scalp by increasing blood flow to hair follicles; activating hair out of its resting phase and into growth; and extending hair’s growth phase for longer, sustained growth activity.

“Offering the Minoxidil 5% Foam is a game-changer for women seeking help for their hair loss on the Hers platform,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation at Hims & Hers. “Our Minoxidil 2% solution has been a top seller on Hers, but our customers have been asking if we could provide more options. We are incredibly proud to be able to offer the Minoxidil 5% Foam form factor, which is an option for women looking for an easy-to-use and drip-free treatment and only needs to be applied once per day.”

To further expand its hair regrowth offerings Hims & Hers most recently made available another hair loss treatment for men with the dual-action topical combination of finasteride and minoxidil in a fine-mist spray, an option for men who visit with a medical professional through the Hims platform and are deemed appropriate to receive a prescription.

“Hair regrowth has been one of our flagship focus areas from the very beginning and topical minoxidil has been viewed by the medical community as the gold standard treatment for male and female pattern hair loss for decades,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “We are always looking for new ways to offer consumers a more personalized approach to their health and wellness, and are excited to offer another option to give people the opportunity to choose what hair loss solution works best for them.”

Hims & Hers also provides a subscription service option for its products, including the Minoxidil Foam treatment, to make it easier and more convenient for people to take care of their hair. For more information please visit www.forhims.com and www.forhers.com.

About Hims & Hers
 Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

