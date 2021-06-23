PureTech Founded Entity Karuna Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 1b Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of KarXT in Healthy Elderly Volunteers

As of April 30, 2021, PureTech’s percentage ownership of Karuna was approximately 8.2 percent on an outstanding voting share basis. PureTech Health has a right to royalty payments as a percentage of net sales from Karuna.

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Karuna, today announced data from its completed Phase 1b trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in healthy elderly volunteers. Karuna had previously announced a preliminary analysis of data from the first two cohorts in the trial earlier this year. Based on results from the Phase 1b trial in healthy elderly volunteers, Karuna plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial evaluating KarXT in dementia-related psychosis in the first half of 2022.

The full text of the announcement from Karuna is as follows:

Karuna Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 1b Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of KarXT in Healthy Elderly Volunteers

Company to initiate a Phase 2 trial evaluating KarXT in dementia-related psychosis in the first half of 2022

Results suggest that KarXT can be administered to elderly volunteers at doses which achieve xanomeline blood levels similar to those reported in the Phase 2 EMERGENT-1 trial in adults with schizophrenia while maintaining a favorable tolerability profile

The majority of healthy elderly volunteers in the Phase 1b trial were titrated to xanomeline doses of 150 to 200 mg when dosed with KarXT

Safety and tolerability profile in Phase 1b trial in healthy elderly volunteers consistent with prior trials of KarXT

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced data from its completed Phase 1b trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in healthy elderly volunteers. The Company had previously announced a preliminary analysis of data from the first two cohorts in the trial earlier this year. Based on results from the Phase 1b trial in healthy elderly volunteers, the Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial evaluating KarXT in dementia-related psychosis in the first half of 2022.