checkAd

Correction Takeover of client portfolio from BIL Danmark (branch of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 14:48  |  24   |   |   

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date        23 June 2021

Correction: Re-release of company announcement - now under the category Inside Information

Takeover of client portfolio from BIL Danmark (branch of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg)

We are pleased to advise that Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into a conditional agreement with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., of Luxembourg, regarding takeover of all BIL Danmark’s clients.

The client portfolio is a good match with Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s Private Banking expertise. At the same time, we can significantly expand the range of products offered to the clients taken over.

BIL Danmark has branches in both Copenhagen and Aarhus. The clients taken over will be attached to Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s Private Banking branches in either Holte or Aarhus with the possibility of attachment to one of our Private Banking branches in Ringkøbing, Vejle, Aalborg or Herning.

Other information
Ringkjøbing Landbobank will take over the client portfolio on 1 July 2021 in accordance with section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act. The agreement is subject to approval of the transaction from the Danish FSA.

The takeover comprises

  • Loans of DKK 1.2 billion
  • Deposits of DKK 0.9 billion
  • Assets under management and custody account holdings of DKK 6.0 billion

distributed across approximately 500 families and companies.

In connection with the transaction, 9 employees will move from BIL Danmark to Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

The clients will be transferred to Ringkjøbing Landbobank during the third quarter of 2021. They will continue to be served by BIL Danmark until then.

Payment for the client portfolio will take the form of an earn-out, based on earnings over a two-year period. In this connection, intangible assets in the form of client relationships equivalent to DKK 45 million will be capitalised on the bank’s balance sheet.

The transaction is expected to have a positive, but limited, effect on the net profit for 2021, and does not result in a change to the announced expectations for core earnings in the DKK 1,300-1,500 million range and profit before tax in the DKK 1,200-1,500 million range in 2021.

The transaction’s effect on the bank’s capital ratios will be approximately -0.2 percentage point.


Yours faithfully

John Fisker
CEO

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Correction Takeover of client portfolio from BIL Danmark (branch of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg) Nasdaq CopenhagenLondon Stock ExchangeOther stakeholders Date        23 June 2021 Correction: Re-release of company announcement - now under the category Inside Information Takeover of client portfolio from BIL Danmark (branch of Banque …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus