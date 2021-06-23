Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its shares on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its shares on the TSXV effective as of the open of market on June 24, 2021. The Company's trading symbol "CMC" will remain unchanged and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the listing on the TSXV. The Company's shares will continue to be listed in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "CWSFF". The Company expects that the transitition of delisting its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and listing its shares on the TSXV will be seemless. The last day of trading of the Company's shares on the CSE will be June 23, 2021.