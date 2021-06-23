Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its shares on the TSXV effective as of the open of market on June 24, 2021.
The Company's trading symbol "CMC" will remain unchanged and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the listing on the TSXV. The Company's shares will continue to be listed in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "CWSFF". The Company expects that the transitition of delisting its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and listing its shares on the TSXV will be seemless. The last day of trading of the Company's shares on the CSE will be June 23, 2021.
Don Allan, CEO, commented: "We wish to thank everyone at the TSXV for their help and guidance in completing our listing in a timely manner."
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Don Allan"
Don Allan, President / CEO / Director
Company Contact:
Lionel Robins, COO
Email: lrobins@cielows.com
Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:106
Website: www.cielows.com
For further information please contact:
Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):
Neil Simon, CEO
Email: info@investor3.ca
Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310
RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com
New York, NY & Stamford, CT
About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. Waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock, including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled and/or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture renewable fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.
