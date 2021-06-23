checkAd

Clean Vision's Subsidiary Clean-Seas Signs Binding MOU with Plastic Waste-to-Energy Technology Group Global Green Int'l Investments; Companies Will Partner on Clean-Seas' US and International Clean Energy Initiatives to Address Projected $55 Billion Marke

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Global Green International Investments (GGII).

Headquartered in Singapore, GGII is a thirteen years-old, leading renewable energy company that develops innovative technology solutions that solve the world's growing plastic waste problem and produce high value commodities and renewable energy via its proprietary pyrolysis process. GGII and its partner groups manage numerous pyrolysis projects in Australia, New Zealand the Philippines, South Korea and other Asian countries.

According to McKinsey and Company research, "Pyrolysis is an invaluable technology to treat mixed polymer streams, which mechanical recycling technologies cannot handle. If plastics demand follows its current trajectory, global plastics-waste volumes would grow from 260 million tons per year in 2016 to 460 million tons per year by 2030, taking what is already a serious environmental problem to a whole new level. We also believe there are opportunities to build a new and profitable branch of the industry based on recycled plastics, which our research suggests could represent a profit pool of as much as $55 billion a year worldwide by 2030."

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, the companies will partner on the development, build out and maintenance of commercial-scale plastic waste-to-energy processing plants that serve municipal and regional population centers worldwide.

Clean-Seas is responsible for the business development, managing the permitting process and securing the project financing. GGII shall serve as an exclusive vendor to Clean-Seas throughout much of the world by providing it with project technical design expertise, specifications, and building, testing and then maintaining the processing plants.

Clean-Seas further benefits by gaining access to GGII's unique technical data that it requires to analyze a prospective commercial project prior to funding, such as its recently announced 40 tons/day waste-plastics pyrolysis initiative in Massachusetts. That data includes various regulatory technology certifications, patents, feedstocks (waste streams, such as municipal solid waste or waste-plastics) and commodity output (such as activated carbon, diesel and syngas).

