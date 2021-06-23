Healthcare Solutions Holdings Announces Recruitment Effort and Mission to Build National Healthcare System

GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:VRTY) is pleased to announce its focused recruitment effort of physicians; additionally, it will launch a new resource specifically for HSH physician offices …

GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:VRTY) is pleased to announce its focused recruitment effort of physicians; additionally, it will launch a new resource specifically for HSH physician offices and partners. HSH is a medical service company and healthcare provider with headquarters based in New York working with physicians and physician groups in more than 20 states. Advance Care Medical Solutions, Inc. (ACM), a division of Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc., in its effort to grow, has appointed Joseph Asunción, MD, as president of ACM. Dr. Asunción brings over 30 years of medical experience in Primary Care and was instrumental in building out quality care programs, including one of the newest Family Practice Residency training facilities in Maryland. Dr. Asunción served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently focused on giving practitioners more control over the practice of medicine. "The importance of patient care is directly correlated to how ACM treats their providers. I have joined HSH with the focus to be on the quality of patient care. With our team's experience, we can truly impact effective patient outcomes," Dr. Asunción said. In response, HSH Medical Executive Director Jonathan Loutzenhiser stated, "The feedback we received from our practitioners supports our decision to launch this effort, allowing providers access to our resources from top-tier public relations, marketing, human resources, billing, legal, regulatory compliance and state-of-the-art facilities."