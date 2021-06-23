SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Receives Pre-Orders From Ten Dispensaries For Company’s Proprietary Strain Of Cannabis Seeds; First Delivery Scheduled On August 1, 2021 - Revenues To Follow

Company Is Entering The Global Cannabis Seeds Market Which Is Expected To Reach USD 723.77 Million By 2027FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is …

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that it has received its initial pre-order for delivery of its proprietary strain of certified cannabis seeds. The pre-order came from a chain of 10 dispensaries in Colorado.

A report from Data Bridge markets said that:" Global cannabis seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 723.77 million by 2027. Highly legalized region and demand for the cannabis seeds are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

The cannabis seeds market is growing tremendously in the U.S. with the legalization of cannabis in 33 out of 50 states.

On the basis of distribution channel, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into store based retailing and online/e-commerce retailing. In 2020, store based retailing segment is dominating as people find it easy to purchase from stores and they can check the quality of products they are purchasing. However, in future online retailing will increase as people are shifting towards online shopping as they find it convenient.

On the basis of type of vendors, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into resellers, breeders and seeds manufacturing companies. In 2020, resellers segment is dominating as there are a large number of resellers as compared to breeders and seeds companies. Moreover, the growers prefer to purchase the seeds from seeds banks as they have a larger variety."[1]

Tom Smith, the Company's CEO, said: "We are both eager and ready to enter this market, and to begin generating our first revenues in this sector. Initially, the revenues we will be receiving will be wholesale sales to the dispensaries. Dispensaries usually charge approximately 3 seeds for $50 and work on a 50% margin. We will also be opening our own dispensaries in multiple jurisdictions and acquiring more cultivation properties/operations in several U.S. states to further expand our revenue base."