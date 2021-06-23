Baristas Files Additional Financial Disclosure Statement Critical to Upgrading OTC Markets Designation

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK:BCCI) has filed additional updated financials on OTC Markets www.otcmarkets.com . The latest filing is critical in a series of filings that the company has begun filing as …

The financials filed yesterday incorporate an enhanced level of disclosure that is intended to meet the criteria of the highest levels of the OTC Markets and beyond. The Company expects to have completed all its filings to allow it to be upgraded within the next week or so.

Barry Henthorn stated "This latest filing provides our shareholders with an enhanced level of transparency that we believe is consistent with the criteria of the highest levels of disclosure statements required by OTC Markets. This latest filing brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of upgrading BCCI's OTC Markets designation."

This marks the second significant recent financial filing posted by BCCI having filed the first of a series of filings that the company has been preparing to upgrade its designation to be upgraded by OTC Markets to the highest level in our tier on June 16,2021.

In other News:

Baristas reported that sales its White Coffee single serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system have exceeded 2020 total sales on Amazon passing previous record levels. http://www.trywhitecoffee.com/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SZ-emM3aDc .

Baristas Munchie Magic, its virtual restaurant delivering Ben and Jerrys' Ice cream, other snacks, Beer, wine, and hard alcohol has seen back-to-back record sales weeks since it began delivering hard alcohol, beer, and wine as regular items on their menus in states that permit delivery of alcohol.

Delivery of beer and wine has been available on a limited basis in Washington on the Munchie Magic menus via DoorDash on a trial basis. Based on that success Munchie Magic began delivering hard alcohol in Washington from its Pick up Partners who carry it through DoorDash. Adult beverages are now becoming a standard item on Munchie Magics' Menus in all states where permitted.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime receives a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021. In addition, the media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com . The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic's Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.