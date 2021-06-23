Policy Management Software Market to Hit $3.06 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 15.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption of policy management software by several industries and rise in need to streamline business have boosted the growth of the global policy management software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Policy Management Software Market by Component (Solution and Service) Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global policy management software industry accounted for $962.18 million in 2019, and is expected to $3.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.