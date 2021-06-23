checkAd

Policy Management Software Market to Hit $3.06 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 15.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption of policy management software by several industries and rise in need to streamline business have boosted the growth of the global policy management software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Policy Management Software Market by Component (Solution and Service) Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global policy management software industry accounted for $962.18 million in 2019, and is expected to $3.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in adoption of policy management software by several industries, increase in need for faster management of procedure and policies across the industries, and rise in need to streamline business have boosted the growth of the global policy management software market. However, high implementation and maintenance costs and rise in security issues hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of cloud-based policy management software among SMEs is expected to open lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, companies are less inclined to spend on policy management software as small & medium enterprises and several insurance companies were closed due to economic uncertainty.
  • Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought radical changes to lifestyle, work, and the surrounding environment. The adoption of work from home culture is expected to continue post-pandemic as well. Thus, demand for policy management software would increase in the future as digital transformation would become a key component in the emergence of business messaging.

