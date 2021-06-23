checkAd

Humana Expanding its Commitment to Improving Physical and Mental Health Across North Carolina

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced it is expanding its commitment to the health and well-being of North Carolinians by more than doubling the number of Humana Neighborhood Centers and opening a new Contact Center in North Carolina due to continued membership growth including the North Carolina State Health Plan members. It’s all part of the company’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of its Medicare Advantage members, and people in local communities across the state.

The company currently operates Humana Neighborhood Centers in Asheville and Greensboro. Over the next year, the company will add new Neighborhood Center locations in Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem.

Humana Neighborhood locations, which are open to the community, offer a unique calendar of special events, programs and activities designed to improve physical and mental health. You do not need to be a Humana member to participate in most activities, including healthy cooking demos, health education and nutrition classes, and a variety of social activities.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant expansion in North Carolina and are excited to build on our work to improve the health and well-being of our Medicare Advantage members,” said Kathleen Schwarzwalder, Humana North Carolina Medicare Vice President. “This includes the North Carolina State Health Plan retirees that we have the privilege to serve.”

The new Humana Charlotte Grove 5 Contact Center is dedicated to serving the North Carolina State Health Plan Medicare Advantage members across the state. The 70 call representatives Humana hired to staff this center currently work from home, but will phase into the center once COVID-19 protocols and the company’s reentry plans permit onsite work.

In December 2019, Humana announced Charlotte as one of its Bold Goal communities. Through its Bold Goal and Population Health strategy, Humana works with local organizations to address the social determinants of health that are affecting the community. For example, Humana supported the Universal Institute for Successful Aging of Carolina’s work to deliver culturally appropriate food boxes to area seniors facing food insecurity.

In addition to increasing its footprint in North Carolina, Schwarzwalder said Humana continues to support important statewide health and wellness organizations and activities.

“Along with supporting Local Senior Games, we’re proud to support the North Carolina Senior Games athletes as a Gold Sponsor of North Carolina Senior Games State Finals for the 16th year in a row,” said Schwarzwalder.

This year, Humana has also collaborated with NC Med Assist to bring much needed over-the-counter medicines to people in North Carolina. In addition to sponsoring its OTC Free Store in Charlotte, Humana is sponsoring more than 20 Mobile Free Pharmacy Events across the state this year.

For more information about Humana’s Neighborhood Centers, visit https://www.humananeighborhoodcenter.com/.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

ID Y0040_GCHL97WEN_C

