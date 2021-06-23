checkAd

PPG Announces Preferred Paint Supplier Agreement with Six Flags

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a five-year preferred paint supplier agreement with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The PPG paint products offered through this agreement will help create brand consistency and protect Six Flags’ most famous skyline attractions, coasters, offices and more, like the iconic Oil Derrick at Six Flags Over Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags has 27 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, housing hundreds of world-class roller coasters and attractions. The PPG paint products offered through this agreement will help create brand consistency and protect Six Flags’ most famous skyline attractions, coasters, offices and more. These include Georgia Scorcher and Monster Mansion at Six Flags Over Georgia, Poltergeist at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and the iconic Oil Derrick at Six Flags Over Texas.

One of the PPG paint products to be used as part of the agreement is PPG PERMANIZER paint. The product’s 100% acrylic formula provides a premium, long-lasting finish with a durable film, super adhesion and industry-leading protection from ultraviolet light (UV), dirt and moisture. The agreement’s wide-ranging portfolio of PPG products also includes PPG AMERLOCK 2 coatings with low volatile organic compounds (VOC)*, PPG PSX 700 products, PPG PSX 800 coatings, PPG FASTDRY 35 products, PPG TRUEFINISH products and various PPG DELFLEET products.

“PPG is entrusted to protect and beautify countless surfaces around the world, and we are excited to provide proven products that will support Six Flags’ vision across North America,” said Vinny O’Sullivan, PPG senior general manager, trade, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada. “Six Flags strives to provide the best overall experience for its millions of annual visitors, and that means using products that are vibrant, durable and capable of withstanding diverse weather conditions and general wear and tear. PPG has the industry-leading coatings expertise and trusted products to support that vision.”

Stephanie Borges, Six Flags vice president of strategic marketing and partnerships added, “We are excited to welcome PPG as Six Flags’ preferred paint partner and we look forward to enhancing our parks with their superior PPG paint.”

*Colorants added to these base paints may increase the VOC level significantly depending on color choice.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. To learn more, visit www.sixflags.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo, We protect and beautify the world, Amerlock, PSX, PPG TrueFinish and Delfleet are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Permanizer and Fastdry are trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

Wertpapier


