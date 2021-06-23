American Business Bank Announces Stock Dividend

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a ten percent stock dividend per common share. The stock dividend is payable on July 22, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2021.

Leon Blankstein, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to announce the distribution of this stock dividend to our shareholders. Over the past few years we have been able to successfully execute on our business plan despite the pandemic; we continue to generate solid earnings and provide excellent service to our clients.”