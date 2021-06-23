checkAd

American Business Bank Announces Stock Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 15:05  |  31   |   |   

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a ten percent stock dividend per common share. The stock dividend is payable on July 22, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2021.

Leon Blankstein, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to announce the distribution of this stock dividend to our shareholders. Over the past few years we have been able to successfully execute on our business plan despite the pandemic; we continue to generate solid earnings and provide excellent service to our clients.”

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

