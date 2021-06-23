Fusion Renewables selects iSun, Inc for turnkey development and EPC services for 118 megawatt U.S. solar portfolio to be owned-operated under joint venture by Alon Gas Energy Development and Modiin Energy

The projects were structured by Fusion Renewables, including siting, land control and diligence will be financed and owned by a joint venture between Israel's Modiin Energy and Alon Gas – both exploration and production companies. The investments mark both companies’ first renewable energy investments in the U.S. with an initial target of 118 megawatts peak solar capacity.

iSun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN ) (“ISUN” or the “Company”), the 6 th largest commercial and industrial solar engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company according to Solar Power World, announced today that Fusion Renewables has selected the company for turnkey development services and EPC services subject to competitive tendering. The contract represents an initial $1.25 million in development financings and construction of 118MW of solar projects across eight sites in North Carolina and South Carolina.

iSun’s 50-year history of providing high quality and innovative electrical contracting, solar, data and telecom services on a fully integrated basis helps it deliver projects on time and in budget. The Company’s often repeat client base includes leading institutions from the U.S. Federal Government, to municipalities, universities, independent power producers, utilities, Fortune 500 and financers.

Alon Gas is an Israeli public company, whose securities are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Alon Gas operates in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and oil, mainly, through its subsidiary, Dor Gas Exploration – Limited Partnership, who holds 4% of the working interest in the Tamar and Dalit leases in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel.

Modiin Energy was founded in 1992, the partnership holds working interest in producing Oil & Gas projects in the US in Colorado and California. as well as in Israel and is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This portfolio initiative is in line with iSun’s commitment to help traditional energy companies expand their access to investments in renewable energy assets. The iSun Team is well equipped to deliver turnkey projects to help propel the energy transition.”

James Patterson , Former North Carolina Utilities Commissioner will serve as Senior Advisor to Fusion Renewable for Corporate Communications. James Patterson stated, “We are really looking forward to growing the Fusion footprint here in the United States. Our intent is to widen the participation of Americans in their energy future. We will be inclusive, creative and collaborative.”