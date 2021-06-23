Mirum Pharmaceuticals Presents Analyses From Its Rare Liver Disease Programs at the EASL International Liver Congress 2021

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced the presentation of analyses from its rare liver disease programs during the EASL International Liver Congress. The posters being presented feature an integrated safety analysis of maralixibat in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and the unveiling of a multi-national survey of patient reported outcomes from pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP). The posters are now available on the congress website.

Data from more than five years of maralixibat treatment across three Phase 2 clinical studies (and their extension studies) were analyzed to assess the overall clinical safety of maralixibat in patients with ALGS (n=86). The analysis evaluated treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and laboratory parameters including reported rates, severity and seriousness, actions taken with maralixibat (i.e., dose reductions and discontinuations), time to onset and potential dose-response relationships. A sub-analysis of safety data was also conducted evaluating data from 13-week placebo-controlled studies.

The analysis concluded:

Maralixibat was well-tolerated for more than five years.

The most common TEAEs were diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Mild to moderate gastrointestinal events (GI events) were observed in the first weeks of treatment, were transient, and lasted less than one week in duration. In placebo-controlled studies, GI events occurred at similar rates between maralixibat and placebo in the background of ALGS. There were no discontinuations of maralixibat due to diarrhea or abdominal pain.

No clinically significant trends or patterns in laboratory measures were observed. ALT levels were consistent with natural history comparisons of ALGS.



Abstract PO-2657: Patient perspectives on pruritus in intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy: a multinational survey

The multinational survey was conducted in collaboration with ICP Support, a leading patient advocacy group focused on ICP and based in the United Kingdom.

The survey evaluated the burden of cholestatic pruritus, the impact on quality of life, and the effectiveness of available treatments as reported by women who have or have had ICP (n=688). Participants in the survey were asked to assess severity of their itch, sleep disturbance, and impact of medications received, using a numerical rating scale (NRS) of 0-10, with 0 representing none and 10 representing the worst imaginable, for each symptom.