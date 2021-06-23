checkAd

Ware2Go Racks Up Major Industry Awards in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Ware2Go, the UPS (NYSE:UPS) founded on-demand fulfillment network and integrated tech platform that enables merchants of any size to offer one- to two-day shipping, continues to gain industry acclaim for its technology with five major industry honors so far in 2021.

Ware2Go received two 2021 “Stevies” as part of the 19th Annual American Business Awards, including a “Silver Stevie” for Most Innovative Company of the Year with up to 2,500 employees, as well as a “Bronze Stevie” recognizing Ware2Go in the 2021 Business Technology category for Supply Chain Management Solutions.

Ware2Go’s NetworkVu – which enables merchants to rapidly build new, optimized fulfillment networks and reach their best customers with faster delivery – received a 2021 “Top Supply Chain Projects” award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive. A free eCommerce application, NetworkVu recommends warehouse placement and inventory distribution that balances customer needs and sellers’ operational workflows. Delivering shipping and logistics reporting previously available only to major enterprises, NetworkVu levels the playing field for merchants of any size, simultaneously enabling them to grow revenues and enhance the customer experience.

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) named Ware2Go as one of the “Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia” for 2021. The TAG Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact and efforts to spread awareness of the state’s technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.

Ware2Go was also named as a business technology finalist for the 36th annual CODiE Awards from the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program, and Ware2Go was named among 153 finalists that represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media, and related technology firms.

“We are thrilled with the broad-based recognition that Ware2Go has achieved in 2021, and the fact that these awards primarily focus on our technology solutions indicates that a major disruption in the logistics industry is underway,” said Steve Denton, CEO of Ware2Go. “Data and automation are the keys to achieving the level of flexibility and scalability that today’s merchants need in their supply chain, and we have embraced our role as a leader and innovator during this pivotal time in our industry. These awards are confirmation that Ware2Go is solving some of the biggest hurdles facing our industry today.”

About Ware2Go

Ware2Go, a UPS Company, is changing the traditional 3PL model to make 1- to 2-day delivery easy and affordable for all merchants by positioning products closer to end customers for a fast, inexpensive and reliable order-to-delivery experience. Ware2Go offers an integrated solution for warehousing, pick, pack, and shipping services to businesses of all sizes through an intuitive cloud-based technology platform that makes it easy to extend your distribution footprint and scale up and down as your operational needs change. Ware2Go simplifies nationwide fulfillment to help you meet your customers’ needs and expectations.

For more information about this press release, please contact Gabrielle Jasinski at gabrielle@bospar.com.

United Parcel Service Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ware2Go Racks Up Major Industry Awards in 2021 Ware2Go, the UPS (NYSE:UPS) founded on-demand fulfillment network and integrated tech platform that enables merchants of any size to offer one- to two-day shipping, continues to gain industry acclaim for its technology with five major industry …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Cadence Advances RF Design with the Latest AWR Design Environment Platform
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
ROUNDUP: 'Auf einmal systemrelevant' - Bestellboom hält Paketboten auf Trab
16.06.21
Weiterer Anstieg der Paketmenge erwartet
10.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kurse trotzen Inflation - S&P 500 mit Rekord
10.06.21
Aktien New York: Kurse trotzen hoher Inflation - S&P 500 auf Rekordhoch
10.06.21
Aktien New York: Kurse trotzen hoher Inflation - S&P 500 auf Rekordhoch
10.06.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Outperform'
10.06.21
JPMORGAN stuft UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Overweight'
09.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Verluste vor Inflationsdaten
09.06.21
Aktien New York: Dow gibt etwas nach - Gewinne an der Nasdaq
09.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: UPS geraten unter Druck und ziehen Fedex mit nach unten