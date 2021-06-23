Charles River Leverages Finsemble Platform to Enhance its Partner Ecosystem

Built on the Financial Desktop Connectivity and Collaboration Consortium (FDC3) protocol, Finsemble standardizes how applications communicate, without having defined inter-application workflows prior to deployment. FDC3-enabled applications can participate in desktop workflows without any coding or manual integration, enabling significantly faster deployment of new applications and extending the lifetime of legacy applications.

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced a collaboration with Cosaic leveraging their Finsemble platform to streamline integration of third-party applications into the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). Finsemble enables asset managers to connect their applications together—modern or legacy, in-house or third-party – providing investment professionals with seamless access to data from Charles River IMS.

“Investment firms increasingly look to on-board the latest technology for risk management, trading and portfolio construction in response to changing investor demands and regulatory obligations. Finsemble’s innovative platform enables our customers to embed approved partners and workflows into Charles River IMS, accelerate time to market and enable their front office teams to work more efficiently from a unified desktop,” said Michael Beattie, Director of Product Strategy, Charles River Development. “The collaboration with Cosaic underscores our commitment to expanding Charles River’s partner ecosystem, providing customers with access to a growing community of third party analytics, data and applications providers.”

“We are thrilled to enter the next phase of our collaboration with Charles River, enabling our mutual customers to gain greater operational efficiencies with secure, certified interoperability between Charles River IMS and their preferred applications,” said Dan Schleifer, CEO, Cosaic, and co-founder of ChartIQ. “Incorporating Finsemble will enable Charles River customers to integrate new technology and services faster, independent from Charles River’s release cycle, and help eliminate the need for proprietary APIs and lengthy implementations.”

Today’s announcement expands on the collaboration launched in 2020, which incorporated Cosaic’s ChartIQ application into Charles River IMS, empowering institutional traders with visualization tools that deliver greater insight into data affecting investment decisions.

Charles River IMS serves as the front and middle office component of State Street Alpha℠, which provides global investment managers, hedge funds, asset owners and insurers with a complete front to back solution for risk management, portfolio construction, trading, compliance, post-trade and back office services.