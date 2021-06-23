American Express Commits More Than $100 Million to Inspire Consumers to Support Small Businesses Globally Through its Year-Round Shop Small Campaign

American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that it is launching its new “Let’s Go Shop Small” campaign with a more than $100 million commitment to inspire consumers to support small businesses globally through its year-round Shop Small campaign 1 . As part of its year-round Shop Small movement, the new campaign builds on its commitment last year to help further encourage U.S. consumers to Shop Small to support local businesses as they continue to recover. In addition to encouraging consumers to Shop Small with Shop Small offers, American Express is supporting small businesses digitally in collaboration with Pinterest and continuing to help Black-owned small businesses to recover through the Coalition to Back Black Businesses.

A new Shop Small Summer Study from American Express revealed that almost half of survey respondents (47%) say they are concerned about their business’ profits over the next few months when their regular customers travel during the summer. According to the study, shopping small over summer weekends alone can help inject $27 billion into the national economy2.

In 2020, American Express rolled out its largest ever global Shop Small campaign with a $200 Million commitment to help jumpstart spending at small businesses hurt by the pandemic3. This global effort has become an annual focus, with more than a dozen countries participating this year to provide continued support to their small business communities.

“Local businesses like retail shops, restaurants and personal services were severely impacted by prolonged lockdowns since last year, and they continue to need our help in order to make up for lost revenues,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. “This is why we are committed to keeping shopping small top of mind for consumers as they get back out, during summer weekends, which are typically peak shopping moments for businesses and consumers alike.”

SHOP SMALL OFFERS FOR CONSUMERS AND MERCHANTS

American Express is making it easy to identify how to support small merchants through a curated list of Shop Small Amex Offers for eligible Card Members through the online hub4. U.S. Consumer Card Members will be able to find offers that are redeemable at small businesses, whether locally or during their travels, as the study found 75% of consumers that responded to the survey would shop with small businesses more often if there were more ways to do so. Consumers can also find Amex accepting independent retailers near them and across the nation by visiting the American Express Shop Small Map. From savings on tools to help with marketing, operations and more, merchants can also access a suite of offers to help them get their business ready for summer foot traffic here.