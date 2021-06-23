checkAd

Harris Williams Advises JM Swank on its Pending Sale to Brenntag

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising JM Swank, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, on its pending sale to Brenntag (XTRA:BNR). JM Swank is a leading U.S. food ingredient distributor with national reach. The transaction is being led by Tim Alexander, Brant Cash, Andy Warczak, Richard Furseth and Cam Cornwell of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“JM Swank is widely recognized as a critical supply chain partner to its diverse customer base,” said Tim Alexander, a managing director at Harris Williams. “JM Swank’s exclusive focus on food ingredients brings significant value to its customers, and the partnership with Brenntag will take that service to the next level.”

“M&A activity in the broader food ingredient sector continues to be strong across several categories as well as throughout the supply chain, which includes manufacturers and distributors,” said Brant Cash, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The sector has been insulated from broader economic conditions and continues to benefit from strong demand across diverse end markets, including consumer packaged goods and foodservice.”

With its varied and broad product portfolio and supplier base, JM Swank works hard to meet its customers’ product needs and build supply chain efficiency. JM Swank services the bakery and snack; meats; organic; non-GMO; pet food; and soups, sauces, and dressing markets nationwide. With warehouses strategically located throughout the United States, JM Swank’s fleet and BRC certified facilities deliver full compliance and food safety standards.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications, and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions.

