Y-mAbs Provides Regulatory Update on Omburtamab for the Treatment of Patients with Neuroblastoma

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has recently concluded a Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.

At the Type B meeting with the FDA, available data from external historical control groups and plans for statistical analyses to compare such data with the data from Study 03-133 were discussed. Based on our discussions with the FDA, we believe we now have a clearer path towards the resubmission of the omburtamab BLA to the FDA. Y-mAbs agreed to provide the agency with additional detailed data and the statistical analysis plan (“SAP”) and anticipates being able to do so during the third quarter of 2021. Upon receiving the FDA’s feedback on these items, we expect to move forward and request a Type B pre-BLA meeting. Pending a positive Type B pre-BLA meeting, we aim to initiate rolling resubmission of the omburtamab BLA by the end of the year.