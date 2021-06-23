More than $766,000 in scholarships awarded to over 300 youth across B.C. in the five-year history of the program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations, Class of 2021! Last night at a virtual ceremony, Rogers Communications surprised 35 British Columbia youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism. These scholarships help young leaders and changemakers overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve their highest potential.

For the second year in a row, traditional rites of passage for high school students – including in-person proms, seniors’ trips, and graduation ceremonies – have been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But for young British Columbians, there are vaccines, acceptance letters, scholarships…and possibilities. And for 35 deserving students in the province awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship, last night’s virtual celebration was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to an exciting future.

Reports show youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups, or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability. Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce those education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by our 18 community partnership organizations, including YMCA, Indspire, and Pflag. The program also offers entrance scholarships of $2,500 to eligible Rogers employees or their children.

Collectively, our Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 15 communities across British Columbia including Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Delta, Kamloops, Langley, North Delta, North Saanich, Port Coquitlam, Prince George, Richmond, Surrey, and Williams Lake.

Nearly three-quarters of recipients nationally self-identify as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation, and power our growth and economy.