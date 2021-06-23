checkAd

Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 across the Prairies

Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan students entering post-secondary studies recognized for community leadership and volunteerism

Nearly three-quarters of all scholarships nationally awarded to youth from equity-seeking communities

More than $700,000 in scholarships awarded to nearly 300 youth across the Prairies in the five-year history of the program

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations, Class of 2021!  Last night at a virtual ceremony, Rogers Communications surprised 26 Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism.  These scholarships help young leaders and changemakers overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and achieve their highest potential.

For the second year in a row, traditional rites of passage for high school students – including in-person proms, seniors’ trips, and graduation ceremonies – have been muted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  But for young Prairie students, there are vaccines, acceptance letters, scholarships…and possibilities.  And for 26 deserving students across the region awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship, last night’s virtual celebration was a moment to recognize their achievements and look forward to an exciting future.

Reports show youth from low-income households, equity-seeking groups, or remote communities are less likely to pursue post-secondary studies due to barriers like affordability.  Ted Rogers Scholarships help reduce those education barriers, offering $2,500 renewable scholarships for up to four years or $10,000 to recognize young leaders nominated by our 18 community partnership organizations, including YMCA, Indspire, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. The program also offers entrance scholarships of $2,500 to eligible Rogers employees or their children.

Collectively, our Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 10 communities across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan including: Calgary, Cold Lake, Edmonton, Elk Point, Fort Macleod, La Corey, Lethbridge, St. Albert, Winnipeg, Fort Qu’Appelle, Langenburg, and Saskatoon.

Nearly three-quarters of recipients nationally self-identify as members of equity-seeking groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ2S+, and young women. These scholars reflect a vibrant and diverse generation which will propel Canada forward with ideas and innovation, and power our growth and economy.

