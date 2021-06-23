Wellteq Strengthens Collaboration With Garmin to Counter New COVID Surges in the Asia Pacific Region

Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has strengthened its collaboration with Garmin to offer new enterprise wellness solutions in the Asia Pacific region in response to recent COVID-19 surges.





Wellteq’s new digital platform focuses on key health indicators to help improve overall wellbeing and increase resistance to COVID-19 with flat-fee, quick-to-launch solutions that include discounted Garmin wearables.





Unique to this collaboration, Wellteq will be extending the solution for free to adult family members of employees as many continue to work from the family home.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce the Company has strengthened its collaboration with Garmin, a leading global provider of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and digital health solutions, to offer new enterprise wellness solutions in the Asia Pacific region in response to recent COVID-19 surges. Wellteq’s new digital platform focuses on key health indicators to help improve overall wellbeing and increase resistance to COVID-19 with flat-fee, quick-to-launch solutions that include discounted Garmin wearables, free access for adult family members, and availability in multiple languages.

“Wellteq's digital wellness app, integrated with biometric data from Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers, helps users identify and improve key health indicators that could lead to increased virus resistance. Through a variety of habit-building programs and personalised health and wellness goals, users improve their general physical and mental wellbeing,” said Olly Bridge, Chief Growth Officer of Wellteq.

Wellteq's analytics can help identify relationships between quantifiable biometrics such as Body Mass Index and sleeping patterns that may indicate greater risks associated with contracting COVID-19. Available exclusively on Garmin smartwatches1, Wellteq’s app integrates stress scores, a metric based on heart rate variability, for real time in-app monitoring.

“Garmin is proud to work with Wellteq to offer this valuable resource for companies as they navigate challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karthik Jayaseelan, sales manager for Garmin India. “Wellteq’s leading-edge wellness platform leverages sensor data and analytics from Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers to create a personalized engagement solution that can help people stay healthy and take care of themselves, which is essential at this time.”