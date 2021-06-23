Director/PDMR Shareholding

checkAd

23 June 2021

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22nd June 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

  		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/06/2021

Share Price:

£5.94 		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/06/2021

Share Price:

£5.94 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/06/2021
Simon Coles 21 21 1,773
Katy Wilde 21 21 3,294
Alan Dale 21 21 1,856
Benjamin Ford 21 21 463
Nicholas Wiles 21 21 381

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

 

 

 

 

-ends-

 





