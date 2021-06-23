checkAd

Bubblr Receives Independent Impact and Licensing Report That Finds No Prior Art for the Company’s U.S. Patent Covering ‘Internet-Based Search Mechanism’

Toronto, Canada, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has received an Impact and Licensing report on the Company’s U.S. issued ‘Utility Patent No. US 10977387, AN INTERNET-BASED SEARCH MECHANISM’.

The patent supports an Ad-free Marketplace platform that is designed to connect users and suppliers through precision search criteria. When operational, the Bubblr Ad-free platform will uniquely not require any user registration and will provide small and medium-sized businesses access to online customers at a lower cost.

Bubblr commissioned the report from Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate and protect the lifecycle of innovation. Clarivate’s services include performing independent technical assessments of patents based in part on their extensive patent databases that have information beyond that typically found in the public domain.

Clarivate’s report concluded that it had found no prior art with any overlap with the Bubblr patent claims. The full report can be read by following this link: https://www.bubblr.com/patent-impact-and-licensing-report-us-10977387/

The report also quantifies the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for licensing the digital manifestation of the Ad-Free marketplace at greater than USD $3 trillion, based on the nearly 32 million small businesses in the U.S. with free to consume content* and further, it valued searchable services/products at a USD $6 trillion market value.

Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr, commented, "This report confirms the significant value of Bubblr’s first patent whose issuance advances the Company’s mission to fix the fundamental flaws in the current internet economic model.  We believe that the report also supports the value to be found in expanding the choices for finding, choosing, and consuming content based on individual needs and preferences, and we look forward to continuing our work to offer an ad-free marketplace to consumers and the over 31 million small business in the U.S.”

* Free to consume commercial and user generated content is defined as any type of online content (blogs, web pages, images, video, music, social media posts, reviews, testimonials, feedbacks, graphics, templates) that is created and published by the people for the people. Free to consume commercial and user generated content is an important part of the content marketing strategy where customers are raving about your products or services online. This is generally the content that is created by the users of a brand.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com





Disclaimer

