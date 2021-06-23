checkAd

Medicenna Announces Submission of Clinical Trial Application in Australia for a Phase 1/2 Study of MDNA11

globenewswire
23.06.2021   

-- Initiation of the ABILITY Study, a first-in-human trial, is expected in the third quarter of 2021

-- Trial is designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and anti-tumor activity of MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors

-- Preliminary update on safety, PK/PD, and biomarker data expected by year end

TORONTO and HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it has submitted a clinical trial application to a Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study of MDNA11, the Company’s selective, long-acting and novel IL-2 super-agonist. Subject to approval by the HREC and acceptance of the Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) by Australia’s Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA), Medicenna expects to initiate this study in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, pending successful patient recruitment, the Company intends to provide a preliminary update on safety, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), and biomarker data by year end.

“Submission of this dossier for HREC approval is an important milestone that keeps us on track to execute our broader clinical and corporate strategy,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna. “We look forward to the initiation of this trial and reporting results that could support MDNA11’s best-in-class potential as a “beta-only IL-2” instead of “not-alpha IL-2” agents currently in the clinic. In addition to MDNA11’s first ABILITY Study (A Beta-only IL-2 ImmunoTherapY Study), we are advancing our BiSKITsTM program to identify a new a lead candidate to add to our pipeline while we advance partnering discussions around MDNA55. We are encouraged with recent progress we have made on multiple fronts and are also hopeful that a partnership for MDNA55 will be completed in the coming months. Collectively, our pipeline of opportunities leave us well positioned to achieve a steady cadence of value creating milestones as we work to address the unmet needs of patients.”

