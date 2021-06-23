checkAd

Three Valley Copper to Participate in PI Financial’s “Copper Up” Virtual Conference on June 24

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) Three Valley Copper, formerly SRHI Inc. (“Three Valley” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will participate in PI Financial’s “Copper Up” Virtual Conference on June 24th. Michael Staresinic, CEO, will present at 1:20pm ET on Thursday, June 24th during the session entitled “Focus on Navigating Geopolitical Risks in South America”. The conference will feature leading copper developers and explorers advancing projects in North and South America. Expect the conference to address typical political and technical risks facing today’s copper-focused developers/explorers, rather than your average investor pitch. Those wishing to participate in the conference can register here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261f0415-b43e-46d8 ...

About PI Financial

PI Financial Corp. (PI) is a leading, independent investment dealer which provides a full range of investment products and services for individual, corporate and institutional investors.

Founded in 1982, PI has become one of Canada’s largest independent dealers with over 300 employees from Toronto west to its headquarters in Vancouver, BC.

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 90.3% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

For further information:

Michael Staresinic
Chief Executive Officer
T: (416) 943-7107
E: mstaresinic@threevalleycopper.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Source: Three Valley Copper.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

 





Disclaimer

