Optimi Health Engages U.S. Based Law Firm for Patent Support

Based in New Jersey, Charney IP Law concentrates its practice on intellectual property law. The firm’s primary focus is on identifying, protecting, licensing, and enforcing intellectual property rights. They provide strategic advice and representation throughout the product life cycle, from research and development of products and services to financing, licensing, and, if necessary, regulatory approval and the enforcement of the rights obtained.

Thomas Finetti brings over 16 years of experience in patent law, combining his strong technical background with his extensive experience in developing effective legal strategies. Thomas has enjoyed consistent success in growing and leveraging the intellectual property assets of companies of all sizes, including early-stage companies. Over the course of his career, Thomas has prepared and prosecuted patents in the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, gene therapy, and diagnostic spaces and ensured his client’s patent portfolios were aligned with their long-term objectives. He has conducted substantive due diligence activities in connection with the licensing or purchasing of intellectual property assets, including conducting freedom-to-operate and patent validity analyses.

"I’m delighted to have the opportunity to assist the team at Optimi Health,” notes Mr. Finetti. “I look forward to helping grow their patent estate and to support their vision of transforming the treatment of mental health conditions and the broader health and wellness of its customers.”

Building on the previously announced hiring of Justin Kirkland as Chief Science Officer, Mr. Kirkland will be pursuing IP and patentable all-natural psilocybin formulations and will work closely with Mr. Finetti to beneficially secure these developments for all stakeholders of Optimi. “I am super excited to continue to work with Thomas,” shares Mr. Kirkland. “I’ve experienced great success with him in the past, taking a concept all the way through two issued patents and a successful exit with the sale of those patents for $10M CAD. We’ve begun the process with Thomas to file IP protection across a variety of innovative areas to ensure we provide the most effective products for patient and consumer health. We are highly confident that Thomas's expertise will ensure the best positioning of Optimi’s technology goals.”