flatexDEGIRO signs pan-European agreement with Tradegate to further enhance the trading offering for international customer

flatexDEGIRO signs pan-European agreement with Tradegate to further enhance the trading offering for international customer

23.06.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 23 June 2021

flatexDEGIRO signs pan-European agreement with Tradegate to further enhance the trading offering for international customer

- Providing all DEGIRO customers direct access to Europe's biggest retail trade exchange

- Enabling early and late trading from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Driving further growth by enhancing unique European brokerage platform

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing retail online broker, today announced the signing of an international agreement with Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank, operator of Europe's largest trade exchange for retail customers. Starting in July/August 2021 all DEGIRO customers across Europe will thereby benefit from Tradegate's wide product offer, narrow spreads and a significant extension of trading hours, including early and late trading from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We bring together the unique offerings of Europe's leading retail online broker and Europe's leading retail trade exchange. DEGIRO customers will thereby directly benefit from a widening of our service offer, such as early and late trading", says Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG. "Enhancing our unique online brokerage platform and further retailizing online brokerage access sets us apart even more from old-established incumbents and will support our long-term growth by gaining substantial market share."

Tradegate Exchange is a regulated trading venue in which Deutsche Börse AG is the majority shareholder with a stake of 60 percent. With a turnover of 324 billion euros in 2020, it is the largest exchange for private investors in Europe. The extensive product range offers trading in over 18,000 securities.

"Providing all flatexDEGIRO customers access to our services is a huge step for us to further internationalize our business in our ambition to be Europe's first address for retail investors", adds Thorsten Commichau, Managing Director of Tradegate Exchange. "Our core competence in trading equities and ETFs, our strong European growth focus and the clear orientation towards retail customers create the perfect fit with flatexDEGIRO."

