—(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Prime Day 2021 was the biggest two-day period ever for Amazon’s third party sellers, nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses, growing even more than Amazon’s retail business. Prime members in 20 countries shopped more this Prime Day than any previous Prime Day and scored deep discounts across home, fashion, beauty, and electronics. Members purchased more than 250 million items worldwide and saved more than any Prime Day before.

Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s Stores Worldwide, Growing Even More than Amazon Retail, and Members Saved More than Any Previous Prime Day (Graphic: Business Wire)

“A huge thank you to all of the Amazon teams who made this Prime Day possible for members worldwide and to Prime members who supported small businesses in big ways,” said Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer. “Prime members are an important part of our Amazon family, and we love to celebrate them during Prime Day with incredible deals and entertainment, including this year’s Prime Day Show.”

Prime Day Continues to Fuel Small Business Success

Amazon invests billions in the success of its selling partners, and the two weeks leading up to Prime Day 2021 were a boon for small business sellers with the Amazon-funded Spend $10, Get $10 promotion. Customers spent over $1.9 billion on more than 70 million small business products during the promotional period, more than a 100% year-over-year increase on sales compared to the Prime Day October 2020 promotion.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amazon; Prime Day is a resounding success for our small business,” said Naa-Sakle Akuete, Mother’s Shea, a luxury-quality shea butter company based in Brooklyn, New York. “We appreciate that Amazon is a partner who can help us succeed, and makes it simple for customers to find and purchase Mother's Shea. Amazon enables us to reach an audience that would otherwise be difficult to reach on our own.”

“We're blown away by Amazon's Prime Day support for small business partners like Sheets & Giggles,” said Colin McIntosh, CEO of Sheets & Giggles, a high-quality eucalyptus sheets company based in Denver, Colorado. “We saw an 800% increase in units sold on day one. We don't have a large team or unlimited resources, so the concentrated exposure is something we couldn't have done without Amazon's Support Small campaign.”