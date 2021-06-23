Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Provides Corporate Update

Cloud Nine is a technology company focused on leveraging Web 3.0 to power a future where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties.

“This past quarter has seen tremendous growth for our Company. We signed key partnerships, made certain strategic acquisitions and added key executive members and leaders to the Cloud Nine team. Our Company’s healthy cash position has given us the strong footing to look for new accretive opportunities for growth. Our impressive new advisory board has already opened doors and provided the executive team with unprecedented guidance, vision and leadership in a very short time span,” said Cloud Nine President, Sefton Fincham.

The Company’s proprietary ecosystem includes:

Next Decentrum - EdTech Platform is designed to provide users with easy and simple guides to: Cybersecurity, Wearable Technologies, Blockchain Technology, Crypto Currencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

The Company is pleased to provide the following updates from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021:

January - February 2021

Strategic Additions To The Team



In the past quarter, the Company launched a strategic initiative to bring on the very best leaders to its Board, Strategic Advisory Council and Executive Team. Key additions include:

Sefton Fincham, Look To The Sky Films and Thirty Six Financial Group founder and raised over $100M for numerous small cap companies, as Company President





Look To The Sky Films and Thirty Six Financial Group founder and raised over $100M for numerous small cap companies, as Company President Nilda Rivera, formerly Aurora Cannabis VP & Corporate Secretary, as Cloud Nine CFO & Corporate Secretary





formerly Aurora Cannabis VP & Corporate Secretary, as Cloud Nine CFO & Corporate Secretary Kant Trivedi, co-founder and director of Blockfusion Technologies Inc., formerly COO and managing partner at Greenwich Associates and formerly senior director at Rogers Communications, as Director





co-founder and director of Blockfusion Technologies Inc., formerly COO and managing partner at Greenwich Associates and formerly senior director at Rogers Communications, as Director Dan Reitzik, formerly CEO and founder of DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV: DMGI), as Strategic Advisor





formerly CEO and founder of DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV: DMGI), as Strategic Advisor Richard Oh, former executive at PayPal Asia, as Strategic Advisor





former executive at PayPal Asia, as Strategic Advisor Eric Sim, CEO of Glocontech, as Strategic Advisor





CEO of Glocontech, as Strategic Advisor Shin-Young Park, CEO of WePay Korea, and a Payment Development Specialist, as Strategic Advisor





CEO of WePay Korea, and a Payment Development Specialist, as Strategic Advisor Pavel Bains, CEO & co-founder of Bluzelle Networks, writer and contributor to Forbes, Venture Beat and Fast Company, as Strategic Advisor





CEO & co-founder of Bluzelle Networks, writer and contributor to Forbes, Venture Beat and Fast Company, as Strategic Advisor Hussein Hallak, developer of over 20 startups and launched first and largest marketplace for Middle Eastern Art, as Strategic Advisor



“Cloud Nine is poised for growth, future strategic initiatives and partnerships as we head into Q3 and the remainder of 2021,” said Sefton Fincham. “The outstanding acquisitions and additions to our team, our Board and Advisory Board along with having raised over $5.5 Million is positioning our Company for increased market share and sales growth moving forward.”

As part of the Company’s continuing efforts to identify additional product areas with high growth potentials and to open up new lines of business, Cloud Nine‘s senior management is in advanced discussions with its strategic advisors evaluating the opportunity to join the world‘s leading Bitcoin mining associations, including but not limited to the Bitcoin Mining Council (www.bitcoinminingcouncil.com), the Crypto Climate Accord (www.cryptoclimate.org) and the Sustainable Bitcoin Standard (www.sustainablebitcoinstandard.org).

