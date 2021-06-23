LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) was first listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) exactly one calendar year ago yesterday, as announced in a press release issued that day. During this period, the Company has made several notable accomplishments with respect to the multinational commercialization of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol, the recruitment of experienced management and advisory team members, continued product development of both TAAT and its Beyond Tobacco base material, and attention from mainstream media outlets. This success has been recognized by many investors, as the Company’s share price and market capitalization have increased substantially over the first year. In addition to the CSE, where the shares were first traded, the Company’s shares are now also traded in Germany on the Boerse Frankfurt exchange (ticker “2TP”) and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market (ticker “TOBAF”), with an active application for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



To summarize the Company’s first-year milestones, a month-by-month overview is provided below with a brief description of each month’s notable achievements and events relating to TAAT.

June 2020: TAAT shares begin trading on the CSE on June 22, 2020. Initial retail market testing of TAAT prototype completed in Nevada and California, yielding excellent feedback.

July 2020: Initial commercialization strategy formed to target the menthol cigarette category, valued at approximately USD $80 billion globally. First full-scale production run of TAAT completed with a third-party contract manufacturer.

August 2020: Setti Coscarella and Tim Corkum, both formerly of Philip Morris International, appointed to CEO and CRO roles (respectively) for TAAT. Second iteration of retail market testing with stores in Nevada results in sold-out inventory in under 72 hours.

September 2020: The Company reaches a production agreement at favourable pricing with a contract manufacturer for leading global and regional tobacco cigarette brands. First U.S. patent filing made for a technique used in the Beyond Tobacco base material refinement process. Non-brokered private placements for CAD $4,272,994 closed. TAAT receives 3.2 tons of raw material to begin production of Beyond Tobacco in commercial quantities. TAAT shares upgraded to the OTCQB Market in the United States. New TAAT pack design finalized to align with tobacco industry offerings.